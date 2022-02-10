Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put government bonds up for auction

Finance 10 February 2022 20:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put government bonds up for auction
Latest
Talks with Putin were interesting, intense, Tokayev said Kazakhstan 21:22
Financial violations revealed in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district education department Society 20:58
Azerbaijan's Financial Control Service reveals violations in Ministry of Culture Society 20:54
Turkish President recovers from COVID-19 Turkey 20:40
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put government bonds up for auction Finance 20:28
Azerbaijan establishes special department to ensure medical needs of war disabled, families of martyrs of Second Karabakh War Society 20:24
New military infrastructure commissioned in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20:24
Azerbaijan announces play competition dedicated to "Year of Shusha" Society 20:24
Azerbaijan to create state and mobilization reserves Politics 19:22
Turkey discloses freight traffic via its ports from Belgium in 2021 Turkey 19:21
Stadler Rail discusses co-op opportunities with Georgian Railway (Exclusive) Georgia 19:21
Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement regarding report of Finance Ministry Politics 19:18
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry reveals violations at MFA Society 19:18
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee surpasses forecast for state budget revenues Economy 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:39
Azerbaijan confirms 7,632 more COVID-19 cases, 5,797 recoveries Society 18:36
Azerbaijan to prevent price fluctuations for strategic goods Economy 18:07
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of trade turnover with CIS countries Uzbekistan 18:05
National Bank of Kazakhstan discloses measures to ensure stable operation of financial system during state of emergency Business 18:01
Azerbaijan exceeds WHO vaccination threshold for both doses of COVID-19 vaccine - WHO Society 17:50
Turkish ministry shares report on mine clearance in liberated Azerbaijani lands for Jan. 2022 Society 17:49
Azerbaijani police detects artillery shells in liberated Khojavand (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17:46
Employees of Azerbaijan's State Tax Service awarded following presidential order Politics 17:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree "On awarding of participants of Second Karabakh War" Politics 17:34
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of corrosion inhibitor Tenders 17:34
Azerbaijan approves structure of State Reserves Agency - decree Politics 17:33
Turkmenistan working to locate promising oil, gas deposits Oil&Gas 17:30
Govt calls India’s overall pandemic scenario optimistic, cautions against lowering guard Other News 17:25
Georgian Manganese announces tender on transportation services procurement Tenders 17:23
Uzbekistan completes renovation of Samarkand int'l airport Uzbekistan 17:20
Azerbaijan won’t allow Armenia to remain silent for 30 more years about fate of missing Azerbaijanis - MFA Politics 17:20
Georgia sees increase in number of visitors by sea route Georgia 17:14
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2022 liquids production Oil&Gas 17:06
Liquids output in Kazakhstan remains broadly unchanged - OPEC Kazakhstan 17:05
Sensodyne asked to discontinue advertisements in India Other News 17:02
Genocide in villages of Shusha district - one of Armenia's bloodiest crimes against Azerbaijani people - MP Politics 16:52
Turkey reveals transshipment of goods from Bulgaria in 2021 Turkey 16:47
PepsiCo revenue surges on higher prices, inflation worries loom US 16:47
Turkey unveils transshipment of cargo from Algeria in 2021 Turkey 16:46
Uzbekistan to modernize HPPs within state dev’t strategy Uzbekistan 16:46
Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in India's Himachal Other News 16:45
Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 U.S. vehicles over pedestrian warning risk sounds US 16:42
World's highest railway bridge takes shape in India (PHOTO) Other News 16:40
Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks Malibayli, Gushchular massacres in 1992 Politics 16:37
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks Kazakhstan 16:27
ISRO to kick off 2022 launch mission with PSLV-C52 on Feb 14 Other News 16:10
Azerbaijan, Moldova reach preliminary agreement to hold joint commission's meeting in 2022 Economy 16:08
In talks with India on two Dornier aircraft: Sri Lanka FM Other News 16:07
India’s 1st Covid nasal spray FabiSpray aimed at high-risk adults, doesn’t let virus reach lungs Other News 16:06
Rovshan Najaf removed from SOCAR Supervisory Board following presidential order Politics 16:05
COVID-19 in India: Over 1 crore youngsters in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated Other News 16:00
bp updates on activities at Shafag-Asiman, SWAP Oil&Gas 15:56
Elnur Aliyev appointed First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Politics 15:46
Rovshan Najaf appointed as First VP of Azerbaijan's SOCAR Politics 15:42
Rovnag Abdullayev appointed as Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan - order Politics 15:35
Azerbaijan developing healthcare digitalization strategy Society 15:31
Turkmen entrepreneurs in Lebap region increase meat production Business 15:30
President of SOCAR relieved of his duties Politics 15:29
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average export throughput up Oil&Gas 15:26
Georgia's industrial company to launch exports with USAID's support Georgia 15:22
Kazakhstan to launch Airbus Aircraft service center Kazakhstan 15:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 10 Society 15:16
bp increases operating expenditure on South Caucasus Pipeline Oil&Gas 15:02
L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins Europe 15:02
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange unveils trading volume in shares of foreign companies Finance 15:00
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender for provision of services for flaw detection Tenders 14:59
Azerbaijan's Health Minister talks delays in COVID-19 testing process Society 14:59
bp updates on well drilling for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 14:51
Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts Society 14:51
Turkey reveals cargo traffic via its ports from US in 2021 Turkey 14:47
Uzbek gold mining company shares data on its production for 2021 Uzbekistan 14:45
bp announces time of production from West South flank at Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran to boost crude oil extraction from South Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 14:43
Shah Deniz boosts gas and condensate production Oil&Gas 14:36
Credit Suisse flags weak 2022, ends a torrid year with $2.2 bln quarterly loss Europe 14:35
Russia reports over 197,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:31
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals exceeds copper production plan for 2021 Kazakhstan 14:30
Shah Deniz operating expenditure up year-on-year Oil&Gas 14:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price on downfall Finance 14:28
EU representative expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan Society 14:26
Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags 'significant' order in Bangladesh Other News 14:21
Israel budget deficit falls to 3.3%, nearly reaching pre-pandemic level Israel 14:20
Turkish Ziraat Bank opens another branch in Azerbaijan Economy 14:19
Azerbaijan to hold clinical trials of Turkish Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:19
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Finance reviewing procurement procedure for Samruk-Kazyna JSC Kazakhstan 14:19
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP amounted to KGS 37B in January this year Kyrgyzstan 14:09
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan sees decrease in oil exports Oil&Gas 14:02
Loading, unloading of cargo at Iran's Bushehr port declining Transport 14:01
bp increases capex, opex on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil&Gas 13:54
Turkmen enterprise mastering new generation fabric production Business 13:47
Sangachal terminal reduces oil and condensate exports Oil&Gas 13:43
Azerbaijani population's bank deposits up in 2021 Finance 13:40
Kazakhstan's company opens tender to purchase auto spare parts Kazakhstan 13:38
Sangachal terminal boosts Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijani Health Minister talks possible tightening of quarantine regime Society 13:31
Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan shares data on value of trade turnover between two countries Business 13:24
Georgia, UK talk co-op in defense and security Georgia 13:19
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli boosts associated gas delivery to SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:17
Iran begins installation of turbines at Khudafarin, Giz Galasi hydro junctions Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan commissions new facilities at Combined-Arms Training Center (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:10
