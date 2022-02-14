Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 23.13 manat (0.7 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,099.96 manat, rising by 40.87 manat (1.6 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 31
|
3,037.98
|
Feb. 7
|
3,077.84
|
Feb. 1
|
3,059.06
|
Feb. 8
|
3,096.42
|
Feb. 2
|
3,056.25
|
Feb. 9
|
3,106.51
|
Feb. 3
|
3,071.00
|
Feb.10
|
3,118.09
|
Feb. 4
|
3,071.17
|
Feb.11
|
3,100.97
|
Average weekly
|
3,059,09
|
Average weekly
|
3,099,96
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.41 manat (1.08 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 39.2123 manat, which is by 2.4 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 31
|
3,037.98
|
Feb. 7
|
38.75
|
Feb. 1
|
3,059.06
|
Feb. 8
|
38.9641
|
Feb. 2
|
3,056.25
|
Feb. 9
|
39.595
|
Feb. 3
|
3,071.00
|
Feb.10
|
39.5837
|
Feb. 4
|
3,071.17
|
Feb.11
|
39.1688
|
Average weekly
|
38.2652
|
Average weekly
|
39.2123
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by eight manat last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1.747 manat, which is by two manat less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 31
|
1.721
|
Feb. 7
|
1.748
|
Feb. 1
|
1.745
|
Feb. 8
|
1.731
|
Feb. 2
|
1.750
|
Feb. 9
|
1.76
|
Feb. 3
|
1.765
|
Feb.10
|
1.76
|
Feb. 4
|
1.765
|
Feb.11
|
1.74
|
Average weekly
|
1.749
|
Average weekly
|
1.747
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 135.9 manat (3.5 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,851.69 manat, which is by 3.8 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 31
|
4,029.5
|
Feb. 7
|
3,917.64
|
Feb. 1
|
3,950.3
|
Feb. 8
|
3,855.39
|
Feb. 2
|
4,017.4
|
Feb. 9
|
3,818.11
|
Feb. 3
|
4,046.6
|
Feb.10
|
3,885.67
|
Feb. 4
|
3,974.9
|
Feb.11
|
3,781.65
|
Average weekly
|
4,003.74
|
Average weekly
|
3,851.69