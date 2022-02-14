Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 23.13 manat (0.7 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,099.96 manat, rising by 40.87 manat (1.6 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 31 3,037.98 Feb. 7 3,077.84 Feb. 1 3,059.06 Feb. 8 3,096.42 Feb. 2 3,056.25 Feb. 9 3,106.51 Feb. 3 3,071.00 Feb.10 3,118.09 Feb. 4 3,071.17 Feb.11 3,100.97 Average weekly 3,059,09 Average weekly 3,099,96

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.41 manat (1.08 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 39.2123 manat, which is by 2.4 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 31 3,037.98 Feb. 7 38.75 Feb. 1 3,059.06 Feb. 8 38.9641 Feb. 2 3,056.25 Feb. 9 39.595 Feb. 3 3,071.00 Feb.10 39.5837 Feb. 4 3,071.17 Feb.11 39.1688 Average weekly 38.2652 Average weekly 39.2123

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by eight manat last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1.747 manat, which is by two manat less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 31 1.721 Feb. 7 1.748 Feb. 1 1.745 Feb. 8 1.731 Feb. 2 1.750 Feb. 9 1.76 Feb. 3 1.765 Feb.10 1.76 Feb. 4 1.765 Feb.11 1.74 Average weekly 1.749 Average weekly 1.747

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 135.9 manat (3.5 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,851.69 manat, which is by 3.8 percent less compared to the previous week.