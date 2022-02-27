Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund to offer bonds at Baku Stock Exchange

Finance 27 February 2022 15:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund to offer bonds at Baku Stock Exchange
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy pumps via tender
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy pumps via tender
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy
Lending to business down in Kazakhstan
Lending to business down in Kazakhstan
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:03
Azerbaijan confirms 1,041 more COVID-19 cases, 2,693 recoveries Society 15:40
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund to offer bonds at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 15:29
UNIDO continues providing support to Georgia's SMEs sector (Exclusive) Georgia 15:16
Ukraine submits application against Russia to Int'l Court of Justice Europe 15:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 27 Society 14:54
Iran shares data on water reserves of country’s dams Oil&Gas 14:52
Azerbaijani Xalq Sigorta insurance company’s fees and payments increase for year Economy 14:47
Azerbaijan reconstructing water supply and sewerage systems in Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 14:39
ANAMA, French Embassy in Azerbaijan sign declaration of intent Politics 14:37
Turkish president offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine – official Turkey 14:35
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says Russia 14:11
Several Azerbaijani people killed in Ukraine Society 13:52
UK says Russia needs to withdraw from Ukraine for any talks Europe 13:32
Ukrainian ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid Politics 13:04
Iran's non-oil exports growing Business 13:00
Ukraine reports that President Zelenskyy offers Baku as negotiating platform with Russia World 12:59
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:28
Kyrgyz Deputy PM to take part in Kyrgyz-Saudi business forum in Riyadh Kyrgyzstan 11:57
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for holding talks with Ukrainians – official Russia 11:40
Ukrainian president announces about formation of Int’l Legion World 11:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 27 Oil&Gas 11:14
Georgia reports over 4,800 coronavirus cases Georgia 11:08
Iranian currency rates for February 27 Finance 11:00
Constitutional referendum: Belarus goes to polls Europe 10:25
UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for COVID contact cases Arab World 09:31
President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin hold phone conversation Politics 08:58
SWIFT says it preparing to comply with curbs on Russian banks Other News 08:38
Musk gives Ukraine access to Starlink Internet Other News 08:05
Turkey confirms 61,764 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:30
US requests holding UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday US 06:53
IAEA Director General urges to ensure safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine Other News 06:10
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to and from Sochi and Minsk until March 1 Turkey 05:38
EU countries to close their airspace for Russian planes Europe 05:05
Oil depot is on fire in Ukrainian Vasylkiv (VIDEO) Europe 04:38
DPRK fires unidentified projectile into eastern waters Other News 04:23
Russia closes its airspace for Latvia, Llithuania, Slovenia and Estonia Russia 03:50
EU will freeze assets of Central Bank of Russia Russia 03:14
EU, UK, Canada, US pledge to remove selected Russian banks from interbank messaging system SWIFT Russia 02:34
Ukraine closes checkpoints across border with Russia, Belarus Europe 02:18
Lithuania closes its airspace for Russian planes Europe 01:52
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine responds to reports of evacuation of personnel Politics 01:13
France to provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine - army spokesman Europe 01:11
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War US 00:46
Romania ready to accept Azerbaijani citizens wishing to leave Ukraine - MFA Politics 00:06
Over past two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens crossed from Ukraine to Moldova, 190 to Poland - MFA Politics 26 February 23:56
Hungary will also accept Azerbaijani citizens wishing to leave Ukraine - MFA Politics 26 February 23:55
Slovenia to close airspace to Russian airlines Europe 26 February 23:29
SOCAR Energy Ukraine to support ambulances and fire service vehicles with free fuel in Ukraine Economy 26 February 22:54
President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan propose organizing talks between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyy Politics 26 February 22:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 February 22:01
Azerbaijan confirms 1,512 more COVID-19 cases, 3,698 recoveries Society 26 February 21:45
Putin, Pashinyan discuss implementation of agreements on Karabakh Russia 26 February 21:37
Russia records 122,995 new daily coronavirus cases - crisis center Russia 26 February 21:26
President Ilham Aliyev, President Volodymyr Zelensky hold phone conversation Politics 26 February 20:55
Turkish Defense Minister holds phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Turkey 26 February 20:34
Turkmenistan’s involvement in IMO programs to be maritime authorities' decision - IMO Business 26 February 20:31
Russian armed forces receive order to attack Ukraine in all directions Russia 26 February 20:18
US considering sanctions against Bank of Russia – Bloomberg US 26 February 19:42
Turkey making efforts for soonest ceasefire in Ukraine - Erdogan Turkey 26 February 19:15
Cavushoglu calls on Russia to stop military operation in Ukraine Turkey 26 February 18:54
Preparations to disconnect Russia from SWIFT begin - Ukrainian FM Russia 26 February 18:42
Azerbaijani diaspora calls on French president to recognize Armenian crimes in Khojaly Politics 26 February 17:41
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 26 February 17:20
Azerbaijan honors memory of Khojaly Genocide victims by holding minute of silence (PHOTO) Politics 26 February 17:01
Turkey continues steps towards peaceful settlement of Ukraine-Russia crisis - ambassador Politics 26 February 16:09
Iran discloses data on buy/sell operations at country’s Mercantile Exchange Business 26 February 16:07
Georgia’s ferroalloys exports to Turkey up Georgia 26 February 16:06
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for supply of calcium stearate Tenders 26 February 16:04
Azerbaijan to set up monument to Khojaly genocide victims in liberated Aghdam Society 26 February 16:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 26 Society 26 February 15:11
Perpetrators of Khojaly to be brought to trial soon - Military Prosecutor's Office (VIDEO) Politics 26 February 15:02
Numerous Azerbaijani citizens apply for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora Politics 26 February 14:55
Russian ship intercepted in English Channel - media Russia 26 February 14:52
World remained deaf, blind to massacre in Azerbaijan's Khojaly - Turkish ambassador Politics 26 February 14:51
President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish counterpart Politics 26 February 14:41
IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK Other News 26 February 14:35
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 26 February 14:25
Azerbaijani population's bank deposits grow Finance 26 February 14:18
IFAD discloses budget for Georgia for 2022 (Exclusive) Georgia 26 February 14:18
Czech Republic to send weapons to Ukraine Europe 26 February 14:15
Procession held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO) Society 26 February 14:15
Air India plane lands in Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine Other News 26 February 14:09
Only indigenous weapons can bring surprise element, says PM Modi Other News 26 February 13:54
Uzbekneftegaz JSC puts new gas pipeline into operation at Nizhny Surgil field Uzbekistan 26 February 13:40
Iran records increase in exports via customs of East Azerbaijan Province Business 26 February 13:37
Armenian serviceman fighting against Ukrainian troops captured (PHOTO) Armenia 26 February 13:36
Turkmenistan, UK sign MoU between MFAs Business 26 February 13:34
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy Politics 26 February 13:32
Azerbaijan boosts petroleum gases exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 26 February 13:30
Azerbaijani people honoring memory of Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 26 February 13:29
Turkey won't allow the world to forget atrocities committed in Khojaly – FM Politics 26 February 13:03
Lending to business down in Kazakhstan Finance 26 February 12:50
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Alibaba Mammadov’s death is a great and irreplaceable loss for our culture and all our people (PHOTO) Politics 26 February 12:39
Ukraine's President urges to decide on Ukraine's membership in EU Europe 26 February 12:39
Ukrainian armed forces restore control over Kyiv HPP - ministry Europe 26 February 12:32
Assistant of Azerbaijan's President shares post on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO) Politics 26 February 12:28
FAO supports Uzbekistan’s National FSN Strategy (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 26 February 12:24
Japanese Navy Chief gets guard of honour Other News 26 February 12:22
Czech Republic strengthens security of airports, train stations due to events in Ukraine Europe 26 February 12:18
All news