Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions off gov't bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Kamran Gasimov - Trend:

An auction for the placement of government bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance was held on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 1, 2022, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the bonds with AZ0106008946 code and a circulation period of 1,092 days were placed.

The total amount of orders submitted by investors for the bonds with the mentioned code at nominal prices was 209.8 million manat ($123.4 million).

According to the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the average price of the bonds amounting to 60 million manat ($35.3 million) on the competitive bids was determined at the level of 98.6553 manat or $58.03 (with the yield of 4.484 percent).

The maturity date of the bonds is February 25, 2025.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar. 2)