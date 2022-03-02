Iranian currency rates for March 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 24 have decreased in price, compared to February 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,629 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 2 Iranian rial on Feb.28 41 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,936 56,318 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,692 45,377 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,355 4,472 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,727 4,758 1 Danish krone DKK 6,270 6,361 1 Indian rupee INR 554 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,621 138,295 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,654 23,714 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,556 36,247 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,047 33,007 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,368 28,317 1 South African rand ZAR 2,723 2,776 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,005 3,039 1 Russian ruble RUB 362 505 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,436 30,279 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,923 31,027 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,077 49,491 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,083 2,077 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,588 34,933 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,112 9,150 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,654 6,649 100 Thai baths THB 128,340 129,448 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,017 9,997 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,862 35,065 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,629 47,334 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,589 9,169 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,109 13,407 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,916 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 459 458 1 Belarus ruble BYN 13,490 15,279 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,768 81,818 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,724 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,015 11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 274,276 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,048 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,386 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,743 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 256,000-259,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur