Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Kamran Gasimov - Trend:

An auction was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 2 to place short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in the amount of 240 million manat ($141 million) with a circulation period of 28 days, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the CBA, 19 investors submitted 29 applications during the auction.

The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).

The weighted average price of bonds amounted to 99.5351 manat $58.5 (6.01 percent) while the volume of placed notes – 240 million manat ($141 million) in accordance with the CBA’s decision.

The maturity date of the notes is March 30, 2022.