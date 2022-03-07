Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes

Finance 7 March 2022 14:19 (UTC+04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes
Latest
Draft resolution on Georgia’s fast-track EU membership presented to Bureau Georgia 18:30
Russia recruiting Syrians for urban combat in Ukraine - Wall Street Journal Politics 17:58
Iran to use startups for food security Business 17:13
Iran's to increase fuel export - deputy minister Business 16:38
Iran's oil exports rise Business 16:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:05
Shares of Georgian companies on London Stock Exchange fall Georgia 16:01
Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 cases, 431 recoveries Society 15:55
Medicine prices in Georgia decrease significantly - PM Georgia 15:43
Slovenia to send thousands of Starlink stations to Ukraine Europe 15:43
Russian troops shell not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure in Ukraine - eyewitness Politics 15:42
Turkmenistan continues modernization of railway infrastructure Turkmenistan 15:37
Russia lifts restrictions on Georgia’s dairy exports Georgia 15:19
Georgia eyes launching animal products exports to Russia Georgia 15:19
Iran Shipping Line Company sees increase in cargo transportation Business 15:11
Russia reports a new low of 73,162 daily coronavirus cases since January 25 Russia 15:01
Iran expects considerable increase in exports to Iraq - official Business 15:01
Gas prices in Europe set new price record surpassing $3,600 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 14:59
National Iranian Gas Company to offer natural gas at energy exchange Business 14:41
S&P unveils forecast for Kazakhstan's economy dev't Kazakhstan 14:37
Singapore allows quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Indian passengers Other News 14:36
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank warns customers in Russia Economy 14:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Economy 14:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 14:19
Russia-Ukraine conflict to seriously impact on remittance flows to Central Asia - WB Uzbekistan 13:45
Foreign investment in Indian real estate jumps 3-fold during 2017-21 Other News 13:21
India to send 8,000 tons of wheat this month to Afghanistan via Pakistan Other News 13:11
Sea phase of Milan 2022 concludes in Visakhapatnam Other News 13:06
Over past period, Azerbaijani-French relations developed dynamically - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 12:58
Ukraine switches to wartime economy – PM World 12:58
France-Azerbaijan ties to be further strengthened in spirit of friendship, trust - France's President Politics 12:32
Azerbaijan - state pursuing independent policy based on will, interests of people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree on awarding Taraggi Medal to group of Azerbaijani women Politics 12:15
Turkish Airlines continues performing flights to Russia Transport 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President of France Politics 11:59
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on March 8 Politics 11:57
President of France congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:50
SOCAR discloses drilling work figures over last 15 years Oil&Gas 11:48
Kazakhstan Railways moving to electronic technology for transport of goods Transport 11:33
Coal market to be under increasing pressure due to competition from gas Oil&Gas 11:31
Gas production to become increasingly capital intensive Oil&Gas 11:14
US sanctions designed to mitigate impact on economy of other countries, including Kazakhstan - embassy Kazakhstan 11:10
Oil markets to remain largely subject to COVID-19 uncertainty in future – GECF Oil&Gas 11:02
Iran sees increase in iron ore production from Sangan Iron Ore Complex Business 11:01
Iran unveils name of top five countries in its imports Business 10:59
Georgia’s wheat supplies sufficient - ministry Georgia 10:51
Turnaround in sight for engineering, capital goods firms in India Other News 10:49
More than 15K Indians brought back in 76 flights under Op Ganga: Govt Other News 10:47
Iran signs agreement on laying of pipeline to transport oil products Oil&Gas 10:39
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 10:29
TAP’s technical forward capacity by March 13 Oil&Gas 10:25
Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire several times Society 10:20
Iran records surge in load/unload operations at country’s ports Transport 10:17
Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor plans to digitalize numerous services in 2022 ICT 10:10
Azerbaijani gas may help Europe to cover possible deficit Oil&Gas 10:08
Iran sees increase in tax revenues Finance 09:57
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor allows import of tomatoes from number of countries Uzbekistan 09:50
Russia's Defense Ministry reveals delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian Kherson Russia 09:45
GIZ talks current projects in Azerbaijan, eyes support to private sector Economy 09:43
Kazakhstan's joint venture opens tender for wells repair Tenders 09:38
Turkmen private enterprise cultivates orchards Business 09:32
Netflix suspends service in Russia Russia 08:56
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange discloses 3 trends since early 2022 Finance 08:31
NATO explains refusal to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine World 08:09
Australian leaders urged to acknowledge climate change as major factor in floods World 07:28
Congress seeks to ‘explore’ Russian oil ban - Pelosi US 06:44
OSCE mission leaves Ukraine World 05:53
French Foreign Minister underlines need to maintain communication with Putin Europe 05:22
Oil price surges to highest since 2008 Other News 04:34
14 dead in coal mine accident in China's Guizhou World 03:56
Truck maker Hino reveals years of faked emissions data World 03:12
IAEA removes one location in Iran from list of places under question Nuclear Program 02:29
Foreign Ministry of İsrael establishes donation center to coordinate aid for Ukrainians Israel 01:53
President of Ukraine honors several cities with special title World 01:19
Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO) Society 00:28
Spain, Georgia eye signing memorandum in transport sector (Exclusive) Georgia 00:01
Thirteen Syrian soldiers killed, 18 injured in attack in Palmyra Arab World 6 March 23:34
U.S. should maintain diplomatic relations with Russia - Blinken US 6 March 22:59
Building of Azerbaijani honorary consulate in Kharkiv seriously damaged - MFA (PHOTO) Politics 6 March 22:29
Turkish FM holds telephone conversations with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Turkey 6 March 21:55
Turkish Defense Minister calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine Turkey 6 March 21:31
India, Bangladesh hold talks to boost trade Other News 6 March 20:45
Gold medal is best gift for coach - Azerbaijani gymnasts (PHOTO) Society 6 March 20:38
Russian economy to contract by 7% in 2022, to continue to decline in 2023, ruble weakening to accelerate inflation - Moody's Russia 6 March 20:22
3,500 people detained at illegal actions in Russia Russia 6 March 20:01
Azerbaijan begins work on asphalting Barda-Agdam road (PHOTO) Economy 6 March 19:58
Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA of India Other News 6 March 19:58
Kazakhstan repatriates over 550 people from Ukraine Kazakhstan 6 March 19:51
FIG Executive Committee Member expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 6 March 19:47
Airport in Vinnitsa completely destroyed - Zelensky Europe 6 March 19:46
Baku hosts awards ceremony for winners of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 6 March 19:02
Baku unveils winners among mixed pairs of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 6 March 19:01
Men's group from UK takes first place at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO) Society 6 March 19:00
Russia demands Western nations reiterate their commitments under Vienna conventions Russia 6 March 18:39
Putin announces his readiness to hold trilateral meeting of IAEA - Russia - Ukraine Russia 6 March 18:22
French, Russian presidents hold phone talks Europe 6 March 18:16
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 6 March 18:05
Zelensky ready for direct talks with Putin - Office of President Europe 6 March 18:05
