Iranian currency rates for March 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to March 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,700 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 9 Iranian rial on March 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,022 55,066 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,156 45,312 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,217 4,198 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,675 4,636 1 Danish krone DKK 6,139 6,129 1 Indian rupee INR 545 546 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,176 138,186 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,489 23,586 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,317 36,386 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,577 32,877 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,613 28,663 1 South African rand ZAR 2,743 2,735 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,894 2,916 1 Russian ruble RUB 323 280 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,882 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,499 30,750 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,758 30,842 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,133 48,784 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,072 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,043 34,107 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,030 9,081 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,648 6,645 100 Thai baths THB 126,470 127,368 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,044 10,055 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,997 34,112 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,700 45,611 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,247 8,241 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,184 12,180 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,919 2,916 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 470 1 Belarus ruble BYN 13,487 13,525 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,345 80,358 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,728 3,725 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,990

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 265,194 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,722 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,888 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,683 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials.

