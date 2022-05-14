...
Iranian currency rates for May 14

14 May 2022
Iranian currency rates for May 14

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have grown and 27 have decreased in price, compared to May 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,725 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 14

Iranian rial on May 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,424

51,727

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,939

42,378

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,176

4,193

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,294

4,335

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,876

5,949

1 Indian rupee

INR

543

544

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,731

136,843

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,783

22,030

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,498

32,254

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,485

32,347

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,298

26,612

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,600

2,616

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,712

2,741

1 Russian ruble

RUB

653

628

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,062

29,359

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,147

30,274

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,692

48,529

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,884

33,956

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,735

8,752

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,187

6,249

100 Thai baths

THB

120,932

121,391

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,551

9,591

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,770

32,979

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,725

44,244

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,729

9,533

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,981

13,905

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,870

2,895

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,434

12,416

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,217

80,683

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,362

3,367

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,984

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,781 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,096 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,532 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,172 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 304,000-307,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

