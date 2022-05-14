Iranian currency rates for May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have grown and 27 have decreased in price, compared to May 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,725 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 14 Iranian rial on May 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,424 51,727 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,939 42,378 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,176 4,193 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,294 4,335 1 Danish krone DKK 5,876 5,949 1 Indian rupee INR 543 544 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,731 136,843 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,783 22,030 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,498 32,254 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,485 32,347 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,298 26,612 1 South African rand ZAR 2,600 2,616 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,712 2,741 1 Russian ruble RUB 653 628 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,062 29,359 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,147 30,274 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,692 48,529 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,884 33,956 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,735 8,752 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,187 6,249 100 Thai baths THB 120,932 121,391 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,551 9,591 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,770 32,979 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,725 44,244 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,729 9,533 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,981 13,905 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,870 2,895 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,434 12,416 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,217 80,683 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,362 3,367 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,984 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,781 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,096 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,532 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,172 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 304,000-307,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

