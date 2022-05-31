Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry auctions off public bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of government bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,092 days on May 31, 2022, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, 11 investors submitted 19 bids in the price range from 91.0738 manat or $53.6 (7.9 percent) to 99.171 manat or $58.37 (4.8 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds and the average weighted price were set at 98.8071 manat or $58.15 (4.9 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 163.9 million manat ($96.47 million), while the placement volume totaled 60 million manat ($35.3 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is May 27, 2025.