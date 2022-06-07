Iranian currency rates for June 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in price, compared to June 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,927 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 7 Iranian rial on June 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,679 52,457 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,349 43,670 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,294 4,400 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,463 4,451 1 Danish krone DKK 6,040 6,054 1 Indian rupee INR 540 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,161 136,765 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,987 21,246 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,924 32,043 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,412 33,322 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,290 27,577 1 South African rand ZAR 2,725 2,694 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,531 2,559 1 Russian ruble RUB 692 663 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,265 30,300 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,528 30,567 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 47,099 47,128 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,157 1,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,720 33,799 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,800 8,809 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,313 6,307 100 Thai baths THB 122,179 122,354 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,565 9,569 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,520 33,567 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 44,927 45,023 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,716 9,676 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,281 14,139 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,911 2,910 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,434 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,443 79,351 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,751 3,736 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,833 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,604 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,354 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,198 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 336,000-339,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur