Iranian currency rates for June 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to June 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,925 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 8 Iranian rial on June 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,887 52,679 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,158 43,349 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,288 4,294 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,433 4,463 1 Danish krone DKK 6,040 6,040 1 Indian rupee INR 541 540 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,097 137,161 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,802 20,987 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,689 31,924 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,468 33,412 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,190 27,290 1 South African rand ZAR 2,735 2,725 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,504 2,531 1 Russian ruble RUB 677 692 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,283 30,265 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,555 30,528 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,441 47,099 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,168 1,157 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,782 33,720 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,803 8,800 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,300 6,313 100 Thai baths THB 121,923 122,179 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,556 9,565 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,448 33,520 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 44,925 44,927 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,744 9,716 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,191 14,281 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,905 2,911 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,434 12,434 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,466 79,443 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,746 3,751 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,480 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,219 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,270 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,840 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 339,000-342,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur