...
Iranian currency rates for June 16

Finance Materials 16 June 2022 10:01
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to June 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,631 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 16

Iranian rial on June 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,647

50,566

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,907

41,949

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,096

4,120

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,189

4,207

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,869

5,884

1 Indian rupee

INR

538

539

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,604

136,545

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,291

20,352

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,230

31,157

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,384

32,488

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,217

26,200

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,621

2,617

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,431

2,430

1 Russian ruble

RUB

731

720

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,174

29,004

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,154

30,160

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,207

45,214

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,170

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,578

33,626

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,699

8,718

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,256

6,232

100 Thai baths

THB

120,102

119,853

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,515

9,498

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,522

32,532

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,631

43,772

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,558

9,610

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,338

14,313

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,844

2,851

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,434

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

78,773

78,824

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,788

3,788

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,721 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,188 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,109 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,234 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 330,000-333,000 rials.

