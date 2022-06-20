...
Iranian currency rates for June 20

Finance Materials 20 June 2022 09:44
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to June 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,000 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 20

Iranian rial on June 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,348

51,353

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,262

43,276

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,128

4,124

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,202

4,201

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,926

5,926

1 Indian rupee

INR

539

539

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,460

136,466

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,336

20,327

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,060

31,114

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,148

32,230

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,518

26,518

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,625

2,624

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,425

2,424

1 Russian ruble

RUB

744

744

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,218

29,175

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,194

30,196

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,151

45,151

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,169

1,169

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,661

33,660

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,707

8,704

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,258

6,258

100 Thai baths

THB

119,237

119,235

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,540

9,540

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,511

32,513

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,000

44,081

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,417

9,422

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,311

14,311

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,833

2,833

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,443

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

78,113

78,111

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,798

3,798

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,002

12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,000 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,911 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,866 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 331,000-334,000 rials.

