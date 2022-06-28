Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry auctions government bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,092 days on June 28, 2022, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, 12 investors submitted 22 bids in the price range from 92.1367 manat or $54.23 (eight percent) to 100 manat or $58.85 (five percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 97.5582 manat or $57.42 (5.9 percent), while the average weighted price – at 98.6449 manat or $58.05 (5.49 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 141.6 million manat ($83.38 million), while the placement volume totaled 40.3 million manat ($23.7 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 24, 2025.