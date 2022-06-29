...
Iranian currency rates for June 29

29 June 2022
Iranian currency rates for June 29

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 25 have decreased in price, compared to June 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,257 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 29

Iranian rial on June 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,261

51,672

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,924

43,970

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,149

4,175

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,276

4,295

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,950

5,985

1 Indian rupee

INR

532

536

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,782

136,987

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,307

20,235

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,839

31,047

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,604

32,624

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,274

26,523

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,623

2,652

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,522

2,538

1 Russian ruble

RUB

781

790

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,057

29,146

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,280

30,343

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,174

45,196

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,173

1,169

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,210

33,447

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,734

8,735

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,262

6,276

100 Thai baths

THB

119,447

118,727

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,552

9,541

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,557

32,691

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,257

44,526

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,129

9,087

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,289

14,288

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,829

2,837

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,435

12,433

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,705

76,557

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,242

4,216

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,015

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,542 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,609 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,859 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 304,000-307,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.

