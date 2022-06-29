Iranian currency rates for June 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 25 have decreased in price, compared to June 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,257 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 29 Iranian rial on June 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,261 51,672 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,924 43,970 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,149 4,175 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,276 4,295 1 Danish krone DKK 5,950 5,985 1 Indian rupee INR 532 536 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,782 136,987 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,307 20,235 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,839 31,047 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,604 32,624 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,274 26,523 1 South African rand ZAR 2,623 2,652 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,522 2,538 1 Russian ruble RUB 781 790 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,057 29,146 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,280 30,343 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,174 45,196 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,173 1,169 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,210 33,447 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,734 8,735 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,262 6,276 100 Thai baths THB 119,447 118,727 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,552 9,541 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,557 32,691 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,257 44,526 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,129 9,087 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,289 14,288 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,829 2,837 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,435 12,433 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,705 76,557 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,242 4,216 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,015 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,542 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,609 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,859 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 304,000-307,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.

