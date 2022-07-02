Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 20 1.7 June 27 1.7 June 21 1.7 June 28 1.7 June 22 1.7 June 29 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 30 1.7 June 24 1.7 July 1 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0145 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0041 and amounted to 1.7861 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 20 1.7895 June 27 1.7918 June 21 1.7892 June 28 1.7981 June 22 1.7842 June 29 1.7863 June 23 1.7965 June 30 1.7771 June 24 1.7918 July 1 1.7773 Average weekly 1.7902 Average weekly 1.7861

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0007 manat and reached 0.0315 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 20 0.0300 June 27 0.0311 June 21 0.0307 June 28 0.0312 June 22 0.0309 June 29 0.0317 June 23 0.0315 June 30 0.0321 June 24 0.0311 July 1 0.0312 Average weekly 0.0308 Average weekly 0.0315

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has increased by 0.0039 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has risen by 0.0034 manat and totaled 0.1014 manat per Turkish lira.