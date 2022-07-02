Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 20
|
1.7
|
June 27
|
1.7
|
June 21
|
1.7
|
June 28
|
1.7
|
June 22
|
1.7
|
June 29
|
1.7
|
June 23
|
1.7
|
June 30
|
1.7
|
June 24
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0145 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0041 and amounted to 1.7861 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 20
|
1.7895
|
June 27
|
1.7918
|
June 21
|
1.7892
|
June 28
|
1.7981
|
June 22
|
1.7842
|
June 29
|
1.7863
|
June 23
|
1.7965
|
June 30
|
1.7771
|
June 24
|
1.7918
|
July 1
|
1.7773
|
Average weekly
|
1.7902
|
Average weekly
|
1.7861
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0007 manat and reached 0.0315 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 20
|
0.0300
|
June 27
|
0.0311
|
June 21
|
0.0307
|
June 28
|
0.0312
|
June 22
|
0.0309
|
June 29
|
0.0317
|
June 23
|
0.0315
|
June 30
|
0.0321
|
June 24
|
0.0311
|
July 1
|
0.0312
|
Average weekly
|
0.0308
|
Average weekly
|
0.0315
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has increased by 0.0039 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has risen by 0.0034 manat and totaled 0.1014 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 20
|
0.0980
|
June 27
|
0.0979
|
June 21
|
0.0982
|
June 28
|
0.1026
|
June 22
|
0.0981
|
June 29
|
0.1022
|
June 23
|
0.0980
|
June 30
|
0.1023
|
June 24
|
0.0979
|
July 1
|
0.1018
|
Average weekly
|
0.0980
|
Average weekly
|
0.1014