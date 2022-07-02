...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Finance Materials 2 July 2022 10:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 20

1.7

June 27

1.7

June 21

1.7

June 28

1.7

June 22

1.7

June 29

1.7

June 23

1.7

June 30

1.7

June 24

1.7

July 1

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0145 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0041 and amounted to 1.7861 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 20

1.7895

June 27

1.7918

June 21

1.7892

June 28

1.7981

June 22

1.7842

June 29

1.7863

June 23

1.7965

June 30

1.7771

June 24

1.7918

July 1

1.7773

Average weekly

1.7902

Average weekly

1.7861

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0007 manat and reached 0.0315 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 20

0.0300

June 27

0.0311

June 21

0.0307

June 28

0.0312

June 22

0.0309

June 29

0.0317

June 23

0.0315

June 30

0.0321

June 24

0.0311

July 1

0.0312

Average weekly

0.0308

Average weekly

0.0315

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has increased by 0.0039 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has risen by 0.0034 manat and totaled 0.1014 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 20

0.0980

June 27

0.0979

June 21

0.0982

June 28

0.1026

June 22

0.0981

June 29

0.1022

June 23

0.0980

June 30

0.1023

June 24

0.0979

July 1

0.1018

Average weekly

0.0980

Average weekly

0.1014
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more