Iranian currency rates for July 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to July 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,798 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 5 Iranian rial on July 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,861 50,829 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,710 43,795 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,059 4,066 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,262 4,213 1 Danish krone DKK 5,888 5,887 1 Indian rupee INR 533 532 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,848 136,409 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,526 20,561 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,956 31,075 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,610 32,603 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,111 25,857 1 South African rand ZAR 2,571 2,564 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,496 2,508 1 Russian ruble RUB 755 753 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,822 28,678 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,090 30,083 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,953 44,885 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,155 1,168 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,235 33,233 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,693 8,709 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,269 6,279 100 Thai baths THB 117,628 118,101 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,518 9,527 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,412 32,336 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,798 43,794 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,980 9,051 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,685 14,348 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,801 2,807 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,346 76,154 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,252 4,274 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,920 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,979 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,430 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,330 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.

