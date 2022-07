BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov spoke at a meeting of the World Bank (WB) Electoral Group and the Digital Finance panel within the meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Electoral Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kazimov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We shared our views on the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan in this sphere and the prospects for further cooperation with these organizations," he said.