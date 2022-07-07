Iranian currency rates for July 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to July 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,705 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 7 Iranian rial on July 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,979 50,135 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,225 43,352 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,976 3,992 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,136 4,163 1 Danish krone DKK 5,739 5,791 1 Indian rupee INR 532 530 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,578 136,685 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,252 20,350 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,954 30,956 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,169 32,150 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,785 25,801 1 South African rand ZAR 2,496 2,536 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,439 2,477 1 Russian ruble RUB 662 662 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,447 28,451 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,869 29,865 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,928 44,942 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,155 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,190 33,110 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,689 8,692 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,261 6,252 100 Thai baths THB 115,919 116,775 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,493 9,504 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,126 32,007 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,705 43,083 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,016 9,016 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,445 14,586 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,798 2,798 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,160 75,767 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,235 4,241 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,521 rials, and the price of $1 is 280,806 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,502 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,117 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

