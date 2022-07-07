...
Iranian currency rates for July 7

7 July 2022
Iranian currency rates for July 7

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to July 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,705 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 7

Iranian rial on July 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,979

50,135

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,225

43,352

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,976

3,992

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,136

4,163

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,739

5,791

1 Indian rupee

INR

532

530

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,578

136,685

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,252

20,350

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,954

30,956

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,169

32,150

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,785

25,801

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,496

2,536

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,439

2,477

1 Russian ruble

RUB

662

662

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,447

28,451

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,869

29,865

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,928

44,942

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,155

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,190

33,110

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,689

8,692

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,261

6,252

100 Thai baths

THB

115,919

116,775

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,493

9,504

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,126

32,007

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,705

43,083

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,016

9,016

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,445

14,586

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,798

2,798

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,160

75,767

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,235

4,241

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,521 rials, and the price of $1 is 280,806 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,502 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,117 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

