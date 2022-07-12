Iranian currency rates for July 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in price, compared to July 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,357 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 12 Iranian rial on July 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,996 50,536 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,879 43,002 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,966 4,004 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,132 4,172 1 Danish krone DKK 5,693 5,750 1 Indian rupee INR 529 530 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,434 136,333 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,246 20,275 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,859 30,851 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,356 32,446 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,764 26,028 1 South African rand ZAR 2,467 2,490 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,418 2,433 1 Russian ruble RUB 672 659 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,875 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,346 28,749 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,922 30,016 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,896 45,092 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,163 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,014 33,089 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,613 8,655 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,253 6,272 100 Thai baths THB 115,904 116,920 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,489 9,488 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,073 32,414 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,357 42,807 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,880 8,879 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,608 14,428 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,798 2,805 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,427 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,963 75,198 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,989 4,258 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,715 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,300 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,072 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

