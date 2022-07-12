...
Iranian currency rates for July 12

12 July 2022
Iranian currency rates for July 12

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in price, compared to July 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,357 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 12

Iranian rial on July 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,996

50,536

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,879

43,002

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,966

4,004

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,132

4,172

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,693

5,750

1 Indian rupee

INR

529

530

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,434

136,333

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,246

20,275

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,859

30,851

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,356

32,446

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,764

26,028

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,467

2,490

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,418

2,433

1 Russian ruble

RUB

672

659

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,875

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,346

28,749

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,922

30,016

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,896

45,092

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,163

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,014

33,089

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,613

8,655

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,253

6,272

100 Thai baths

THB

115,904

116,920

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,489

9,488

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,073

32,414

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,357

42,807

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,880

8,879

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,608

14,428

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,798

2,805

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,427

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,963

75,198

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,989

4,258

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,715 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,300 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,072 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

