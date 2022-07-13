...
Iranian currency rates for July 13

Finance Materials 13 July 2022
Iranian currency rates for July 13

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to July 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,277 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 13

Iranian rial on July 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,000

49,996

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,798

42,879

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,983

3,966

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,114

4,132

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,683

5,693

1 Indian rupee

INR

529

529

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,374

136,434

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,241

20,246

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,727

30,589

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,293

32,356

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,785

25,764

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,476

2,467

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,423

2,418

1 Russian ruble

RUB

708

672

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,875

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,436

28,346

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,869

29,922

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,923

44,896

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,171

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,021

33,014

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,618

8,613

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,247

6,253

100 Thai baths

THB

116,033

115,904

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,467

9,489

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,167

32,073

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,277

42,357

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,858

8,880

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,656

14,608

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,806

2,798

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,520

74,963

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,973

3,989

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,192 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,325 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,412 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,675 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

