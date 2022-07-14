Iranian currency rates for July 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to July 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,336 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 14 Iranian rial on July 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,054 50,000 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,923 42,798 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,994 3,983 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,129 4,114 1 Danish krone DKK 5,689 5,683 1 Indian rupee INR 528 529 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,265 136,374 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,014 20,241 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,578 30,727 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,418 32,293 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,843 25,785 1 South African rand ZAR 2,482 2,476 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,407 2,423 1 Russian ruble RUB 714 708 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,494 28,436 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,902 29,869 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,813 44,923 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,173 1,171 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,924 33,021 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,618 8,618 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,251 6,247 100 Thai baths THB 116,113 116,033 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,467 9,467 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,221 32,167 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,336 42,277 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,820 8,858 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,703 14,656 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,797 2,806 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,616 74,520 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,977 3,973 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,720 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,640 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,787 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

