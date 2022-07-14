...
Iranian currency rates for July 14

14 July 2022
Iranian currency rates for July 14

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to July 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,336 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 14

Iranian rial on July 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,054

50,000

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,923

42,798

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,994

3,983

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,129

4,114

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,689

5,683

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

529

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,265

136,374

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,014

20,241

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,578

30,727

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,418

32,293

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,843

25,785

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,482

2,476

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,407

2,423

1 Russian ruble

RUB

714

708

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,494

28,436

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,902

29,869

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,813

44,923

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,173

1,171

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,924

33,021

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,618

8,618

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,251

6,247

100 Thai baths

THB

116,113

116,033

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,467

9,467

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,221

32,167

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,336

42,277

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,820

8,858

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,703

14,656

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,797

2,806

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,616

74,520

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,977

3,973

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,720 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,640 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,787 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

