Iranian currency rates for August 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to August 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,125 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 2 Iranian rial on August 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,555 51,146 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,263 44,142 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,157 4,175 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,367 4,348 1 Danish krone DKK 5,793 5,770 1 Indian rupee INR 532 530 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,992 136,539 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,498 17,493 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,873 31,501 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,720 32,816 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,645 26,192 1 South African rand ZAR 2,552 2,526 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,342 2,345 1 Russian ruble RUB 673 675 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,537 29,371 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,519 30,421 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,320 44,293 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,159 1,172 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,234 33,070 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,634 8,646 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,206 6,228 100 Thai baths THB 116,274 115,660 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,432 9,438 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,178 32,220 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,125 42,940 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,745 8,807 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,342 15,219 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,830 2,810 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,830 75,857 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,109 4,123 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,026 12,007

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,580 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,896 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,599 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,489 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.

