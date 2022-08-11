Iranian currency rates for August 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in price, compared to August 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,389 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 11 Iranian rial on August 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,420 50,783 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,625 44,093 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,185 4,134 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,416 4,325 1 Danish krone DKK 5,833 5,773 1 Indian rupee INR 531 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,164 136,980 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,713 18,719 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,685 31,120 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,878 32,611 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,985 26,403 1 South African rand ZAR 2,596 2,531 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,353 2,343 1 Russian ruble RUB 682 695 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,808 29,285 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,678 30,474 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,232 44,286 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,157 1,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,170 32,968 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,608 8,610 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,247 6,220 100 Thai baths THB 119,075 118,755 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,425 9,428 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,346 32,141 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,389 42,954 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,779 8,765 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,585 15,528 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,842 2,825 1 Afghan afghani AFN 466 467 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,667 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,828 75,529 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,105 4,107 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,657 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.

