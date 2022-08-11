...
Iranian currency rates for August 11

August 11 2022
Iranian currency rates for August 11

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in price, compared to August 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,389 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 11

Iranian rial on August 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,420

50,783

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,625

44,093

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,185

4,134

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,416

4,325

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,833

5,773

1 Indian rupee

INR

531

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,164

136,980

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,713

18,719

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,685

31,120

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,878

32,611

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,985

26,403

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,596

2,531

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,353

2,343

1 Russian ruble

RUB

682

695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,808

29,285

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,678

30,474

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,232

44,286

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,157

1,170

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,170

32,968

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,608

8,610

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,247

6,220

100 Thai baths

THB

119,075

118,755

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,425

9,428

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,346

32,141

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,389

42,954

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,779

8,765

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,585

15,528

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,842

2,825

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

466

467

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,667

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,828

75,529

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,105

4,107

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,657 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.

