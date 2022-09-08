Azerbaijan's Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund puts bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan placed bonds worth 25 million manat ($14 million) with a circulation period of 7,200 days at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 8, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the BSE, one investor submitted one bid during the auction. The total amount of nominal bids amounted to 25 million manat ($14 million), while the placement volume was 25 million manat ($14 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is March 17, 2042.