...
Iranian currency rates for September 18

Finance Materials 18 September 2022 10:34 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies increased and 32 have decreased in price, compared to September 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,066 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 18

Iranian rial on September 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,969

48,568

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,531

43,695

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,926

3,929

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,121

4,162

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,658

5,643

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

529

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,448

136,035

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,729

17,869

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,379

29,389

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,079

109,106

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,662

31,931

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,165

25,258

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,386

2,405

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,300

2,303

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

701

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,222

28,360

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,874

29,888

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,391

44,270

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,927

33,036

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,460

8,351

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,018

6,033

100 Thai baths

THB

113,938

114,725

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,261

9,278

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,313

30,179

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,066

41,964

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,834

8,872

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,844

14,867

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,809

2,819

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,636

16,667

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,242

73,576

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,142

4,146

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,970

12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,352 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,900 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,452 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

