Iranian currency rates for September 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies increased and 32 have decreased in price, compared to September 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,066 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 18 Iranian rial on September 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,969 48,568 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,531 43,695 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,926 3,929 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,121 4,162 1 Danish krone DKK 5,658 5,643 1 Indian rupee INR 528 529 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,448 136,035 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,729 17,869 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,379 29,389 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,079 109,106 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,662 31,931 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,165 25,258 1 South African rand ZAR 2,386 2,405 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,300 2,303 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 701 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,222 28,360 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,874 29,888 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,391 44,270 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,927 33,036 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,460 8,351 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,018 6,033 100 Thai baths THB 113,938 114,725 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,261 9,278 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,313 30,179 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,066 41,964 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,834 8,872 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,844 14,867 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,809 2,819 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,636 16,667 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,242 73,576 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,142 4,146 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,970 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,352 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,900 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,452 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

