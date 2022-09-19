...
Iranian currency rates for September 19

Finance Materials 19 September 2022 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to September 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,071 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 19

Iranian rial on September 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,967

47,969

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,537

43,531

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,910

3,926

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,121

4,121

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,658

5,658

1 Indian rupee

INR

527

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,443

135,448

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,729

17,729

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,380

29,379

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,078

109,079

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,665

31,662

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,158

25,165

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,386

2,386

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,301

2,300

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,199

28,222

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,866

29,874

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,355

39,391

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,919

32,927

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,460

8,460

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,030

6,018

100 Thai baths

THB

113,938

113,938

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,261

9,261

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,322

30,313

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,071

42,066

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,834

8,834

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,844

14,844

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,809

2,809

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,636

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,245

73,242

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,142

4,142

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,956 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,789 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,332 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

