Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 728 days on September 20, 2022, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 16 investors submitted 24 bids in the price range from 97.0298 manat or $57.08 (6.1 percent) to 98.5377 manat or $57.96 (5.28 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 98.1487 manat or $57.73 (5.49 percent), while the average weighted price – at 98.419 manat or $57.89 (5.344 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 52 million manat ($30.6 million), while the placement volume totaled 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is September 17, 2024.