Iranian currency rates for October 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,083 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 8 Iranian rial on October 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,675 47,335 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,344 42,674 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,759 3,821 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,935 3,962 1 Danish krone DKK 5,523 5,571 1 Indian rupee INR 509 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,316 135,629 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,932 18,813 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,925 29,017 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,350 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,072 109,083 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,668 30,734 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,630 23,942 1 South African rand ZAR 2,322 2,355 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,260 2,262 1 Russian ruble RUB 680 692 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,841 27,142 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,344 29,419 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,689 41,541 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,766 32,136 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,433 8,419 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,902 5,902 100 Thai baths THB 111,836 111,973 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,033 9,069 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,586 29,573 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 41,083 41,436 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,895 8,935 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,028 15,002 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,749 2,760 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,656 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,231 71,435 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,153 4,234 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,130 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,406 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,670 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

