Iranian currency rates for October 8

Finance Materials 8 October 2022 10:38 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,083 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 8

Iranian rial on October 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,675

47,335

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,344

42,674

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,759

3,821

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,935

3,962

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,523

5,571

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,316

135,629

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,932

18,813

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,925

29,017

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,350

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,072

109,083

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,668

30,734

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,630

23,942

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,322

2,355

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,260

2,262

1 Russian ruble

RUB

680

692

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,841

27,142

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,344

29,419

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,689

41,541

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,766

32,136

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,433

8,419

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,902

5,902

100 Thai baths

THB

111,836

111,973

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,033

9,069

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,586

29,573

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

41,083

41,436

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,895

8,935

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,028

15,002

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,749

2,760

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,656

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,231

71,435

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,153

4,234

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,130 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,406 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,670 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

