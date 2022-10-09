Iranian currency rates for October 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to October 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,910 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 9 Iranian rial on October 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,594 46,675 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,231 42,344 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,742 3,759 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,923 3,935 1 Danish krone DKK 5,502 5,523 1 Indian rupee INR 508 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,972 135,316 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,112 18,932 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,894 28,925 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,350 1 Omani rial OMR 109,065 109,072 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,572 30,668 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,546 23,630 1 South African rand ZAR 2,321 2,322 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,261 2,260 1 Russian ruble RUB 674 680 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,798 26,841 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,309 29,344 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,862 40,689 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,677 31,766 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,430 8,433 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,905 5,902 100 Thai baths THB 111,634 111,836 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,031 9,033 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,747 29,586 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 40,910 41,083 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,896 8,895 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,002 15,028 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,757 2,749 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,562 16,656 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,275 71,231 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,156 4,153 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,862 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,320 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,011 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,074 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur