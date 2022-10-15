Iranian currency rates for October 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to October 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,906 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 15 Iranian rial on October 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,083 46,592 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,802 42,081 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,714 3,702 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,939 3,897 1 Danish krone DKK 5,500 5,472 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,272 135,141 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,157 19,314 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,296 28,593 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,106 109,220 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,273 30,441 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,396 23,537 1 South African rand ZAR 2,295 2,298 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,260 2,261 1 Russian ruble RUB 675 659 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,123 26,340 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,456 29,249 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,997 41,411 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,147 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,877 31,893 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,342 8,343 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,841 5,855 100 Thai baths THB 109,698 110,585 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,933 8,971 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,211 29,408 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,211 59,238 1 euro EUR 40,906 40,703 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,824 8,776 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,198 15,099 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,718 2,738 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 483 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,453 16,569 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,732 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,186 71,308 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,137 4,133 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,102 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,592 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,719 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

