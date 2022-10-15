Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for October 15

Finance Materials 15 October 2022 11:14 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to October 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,906 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 15

Iranian rial on October 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,083

46,592

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,802

42,081

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,714

3,702

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,939

3,897

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,500

5,472

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,272

135,141

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,157

19,314

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,296

28,593

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,106

109,220

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,273

30,441

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,396

23,537

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,295

2,298

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,260

2,261

1 Russian ruble

RUB

675

659

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,123

26,340

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,456

29,249

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,997

41,411

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,147

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,877

31,893

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,342

8,343

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,841

5,855

100 Thai baths

THB

109,698

110,585

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,933

8,971

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,211

29,408

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,211

59,238

1 euro

EUR

40,906

40,703

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,824

8,776

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,198

15,099

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,718

2,738

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

483

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,453

16,569

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,732

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,186

71,308

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,137

4,133

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,102 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,592 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,719 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

---

