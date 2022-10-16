Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 16

Finance Materials 16 October 2022 11:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 16

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to October 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,835 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 16

Iranian rial on October 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,956

47,083

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,771

41,802

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,711

3,714

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,941

3,939

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,490

5,500

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,934

135,272

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,254

19,157

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,230

28,296

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,147

109,106

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,248

30,273

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,270

23,396

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,289

2,295

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,263

2,260

1 Russian ruble

RUB

679

675

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,042

26,123

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,430

29,456

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,202

40,997

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,873

31,877

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,343

8,342

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,846

5,841

100 Thai baths

THB

109,583

109,698

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,933

8,933

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,178

29,211

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

40,835

40,906

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,825

8,824

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,141

15,198

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,725

2,718

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,569

16,453

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,732

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,157

71,186

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,138

4,137

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,976

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,782 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,764 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,501 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,076 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more