Iranian currency rates for October 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,355 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 18 Iranian rial on October 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,013 46,940 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,217 41,754 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,770 3,714 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,998 3,954 1 Danish krone DKK 5,561 5,491 1 Indian rupee INR 512 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,457 134,920 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,116 19,254 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,242 28,175 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,151 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,617 30,230 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,718 23,374 1 South African rand ZAR 2,333 2,293 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,260 2,268 1 Russian ruble RUB 673 687 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,502 26,013 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,581 29,444 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,975 40,051 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,948 31,882 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,334 8,344 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,841 5,853 100 Thai baths THB 110,510 109,575 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,933 8,933 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,351 29,149 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,355 40,832 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,875 8,826 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,247 15,141 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,723 2,726 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,442 16,569 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,324 71,158 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,143 4,138 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,372 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,789 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,242 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,423 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

