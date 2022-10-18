Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for October 18

Finance Materials 18 October 2022 11:02 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 18

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,355 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 18

Iranian rial on October 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,013

46,940

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,217

41,754

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,770

3,714

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,998

3,954

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,561

5,491

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,457

134,920

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,116

19,254

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,242

28,175

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,151

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,617

30,230

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,718

23,374

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,333

2,293

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,260

2,268

1 Russian ruble

RUB

673

687

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,502

26,013

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,581

29,444

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,975

40,051

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,948

31,882

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,334

8,344

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,841

5,853

100 Thai baths

THB

110,510

109,575

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,933

8,933

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,351

29,149

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,355

40,832

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,875

8,826

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,247

15,141

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,723

2,726

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,442

16,569

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,324

71,158

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,143

4,138

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,372 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,789 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,242 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,423 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

