Iranian currency rates for October 22

Finance Materials 22 October 2022 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 22

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to October 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,381 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 22

Iranian rial on October 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,424

47,187

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,058

41,836

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,746

3,748

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,988

3,956

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,563

5,524

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,414

135,322

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,020

19,006

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,677

28,043

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,073

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,702

30,475

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,159

23,810

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,317

2,297

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,259

1 Russian ruble

RUB

681

672

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,739

26,344

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,616

29,477

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,217

41,283

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,768

31,625

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,335

8,354

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,799

5,810

100 Thai baths

THB

110,247

109,788

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,868

8,899

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,317

29,282

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,381

41,089

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,875

8,932

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,247

15,192

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,701

2,704

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

484

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,442

16,448

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,453

71,153

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,130

4,150

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,650 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,890 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,640 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,656 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

