Iranian currency rates for October 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to October 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,381 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 22 Iranian rial on October 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,424 47,187 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,058 41,836 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,746 3,748 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,988 3,956 1 Danish krone DKK 5,563 5,524 1 Indian rupee INR 509 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,414 135,322 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,020 19,006 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,677 28,043 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,073 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,702 30,475 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,159 23,810 1 South African rand ZAR 2,317 2,297 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,259 1 Russian ruble RUB 681 672 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,739 26,344 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,616 29,477 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,217 41,283 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,768 31,625 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,335 8,354 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,799 5,810 100 Thai baths THB 110,247 109,788 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,868 8,899 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,317 29,282 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,381 41,089 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,875 8,932 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,247 15,192 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,701 2,704 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 484 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,442 16,448 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,453 71,153 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,130 4,150 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,650 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,890 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,640 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,656 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

