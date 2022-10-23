Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for October 23

Finance Materials 23 October 2022 11:44 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 23

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to October 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,417 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 23

Iranian rial on October 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,472

47,424

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,099

42,058

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,751

3,746

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,947

3,988

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,570

5,563

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,940

135,414

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,013

19,020

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,449

28,677

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,321

109,073

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,776

30,702

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,207

24,159

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,322

2,317

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,261

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

682

681

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,732

26,739

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,678

29,616

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,806

41,217

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,791

31,768

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,358

8,335

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,807

5,799

100 Thai baths

THB

110,541

110,247

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,864

8,868

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,393

29,317

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,238

1 euro

EUR

41,417

41,381

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,900

8,875

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,247

15,247

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,690

2,701

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,617

16,442

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,347

71,453

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,130

4,130

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,981

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,899 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,751 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,536 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

