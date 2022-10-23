Iranian currency rates for October 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to October 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,417 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 23 Iranian rial on October 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,472 47,424 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,099 42,058 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,751 3,746 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,947 3,988 1 Danish krone DKK 5,570 5,563 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,940 135,414 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,013 19,020 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,449 28,677 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,321 109,073 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,776 30,702 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,207 24,159 1 South African rand ZAR 2,322 2,317 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,261 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 682 681 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,732 26,739 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,678 29,616 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,806 41,217 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,791 31,768 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,358 8,335 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,807 5,799 100 Thai baths THB 110,541 110,247 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,864 8,868 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,393 29,317 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,238 1 euro EUR 41,417 41,381 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,900 8,875 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,247 15,247 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,690 2,701 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,617 16,442 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,347 71,453 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,130 4,130 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,981 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,899 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,751 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,536 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

