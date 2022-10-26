Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 26 October 2022 11:05 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 26

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to October 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,839 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 26

Iranian rial on October 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,177

47,436

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,171

41,969

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,824

3,756

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,045

3,993

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,625

5,576

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,503

135,301

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,127

19,058

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,413

28,236

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,036

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,847

30,651

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,205

23,902

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,307

2,282

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,259

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

682

679

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,842

26,500

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,653

29,545

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,674

41,064

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,808

31,686

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,379

8,371

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,769

5,783

100 Thai baths

THB

110,534

110,037

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,870

8,865

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,430

29,094

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,839

41,475

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,875

8,914

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,194

15,220

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,700

2,693

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,632

16,400

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,673

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,594

71,350

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,145

4,172

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,018

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,995 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,995 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

---

