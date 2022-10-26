Iranian currency rates for October 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to October 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,839 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 26 Iranian rial on October 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,177 47,436 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,171 41,969 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,824 3,756 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,045 3,993 1 Danish krone DKK 5,625 5,576 1 Indian rupee INR 510 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,503 135,301 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,127 19,058 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,413 28,236 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,036 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,847 30,651 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,205 23,902 1 South African rand ZAR 2,307 2,282 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,259 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 682 679 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,842 26,500 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,653 29,545 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,674 41,064 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,149 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,808 31,686 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,379 8,371 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,769 5,783 100 Thai baths THB 110,534 110,037 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,870 8,865 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,430 29,094 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,839 41,475 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,875 8,914 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,194 15,220 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,700 2,693 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,632 16,400 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,673 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,594 71,350 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,145 4,172 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,018 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,995 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,995 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

