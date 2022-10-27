Iranian currency rates for October 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to October 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,268 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 27 Iranian rial on October 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,749 47,177 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,558 42,171 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,865 3,824 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,094 4,045 1 Danish krone DKK 5,683 5,625 1 Indian rupee INR 513 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,718 135,503 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,111 19,127 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,660 28,413 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,130 109,036 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,984 30,847 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,490 24,205 1 South African rand ZAR 2,340 2,307 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,259 1 Russian ruble RUB 687 682 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,283 26,842 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,879 29,653 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,111 41,674 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,993 31,808 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,381 8,379 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,855 5,769 100 Thai baths THB 111,236 110,534 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,905 8,870 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,738 29,430 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,268 41,839 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,965 8,875 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,114 15,194 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,708 2,700 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,570 16,632 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,673 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,136 71,594 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,164 4,145 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,917 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,079 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,326 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,580 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials.

