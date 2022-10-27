Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 27 October 2022 10:56 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 27

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to October 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,268 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 27

Iranian rial on October 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,749

47,177

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,558

42,171

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,865

3,824

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,094

4,045

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,683

5,625

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,718

135,503

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,111

19,127

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,660

28,413

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,130

109,036

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,984

30,847

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,490

24,205

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,340

2,307

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,259

1 Russian ruble

RUB

687

682

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,283

26,842

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,879

29,653

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,111

41,674

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,993

31,808

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,381

8,379

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,855

5,769

100 Thai baths

THB

111,236

110,534

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,905

8,870

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,738

29,430

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,268

41,839

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,965

8,875

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,114

15,194

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,708

2,700

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,570

16,632

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,673

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,136

71,594

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,164

4,145

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,917 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,079 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,326 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,580 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

