Azerbaijan's Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund puts bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan placed bonds worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 9,000 days at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 28, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the BSE, one investor submitted an application during the auction. The total amount of nominal bids amounted to 30 million manat ($17.6 million), while the placement volume was 30 million manat ($17.6 million) as well.

The maturity date of the bonds is June 5, 2047.