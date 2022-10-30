Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 30

Finance Materials 30 October 2022 10:34 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 30

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 7 have decreased in price, compared to October 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,850 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 30

Iranian rial on October 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,780

48,605

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,168

42,135

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,838

3,822

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,073

4,052

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,623

5,606

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,582

135,522

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,934

18,956

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,480

28,437

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,150

109,100

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,819

30,830

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,419

24,329

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,317

2,311

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,261

2,257

1 Russian ruble

RUB

683

684

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,945

26,865

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,718

29,732

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,707

41,402

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,147

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,883

31,862

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,468

8,374

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,798

5,792

100 Thai baths

THB

110,630

110,509

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,895

8,896

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,469

29,469

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,850

41,723

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,975

8,973

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,131

15,138

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,701

2,699

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,586

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,692

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,374

72,362

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,167

4,167

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,162 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,193 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,532 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,514 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more