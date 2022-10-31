Iranian currency rates for October 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to October 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,794 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 31 Iranian rial on October 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,766 48,780 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,155 42,168 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,838 3,838 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,067 4,073 1 Danish krone DKK 5,623 5,623 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,142 135,582 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,934 18,934 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,480 28,480 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,149 109,150 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,860 30,819 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,423 24,419 1 South African rand ZAR 2,323 2,317 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,261 2,261 1 Russian ruble RUB 683 683 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,961 26,945 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,770 29,718 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,430 41,707 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,147 1,147 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,885 31,883 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,470 8,468 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,809 5,798 100 Thai baths THB 110,629 110,630 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,895 8,895 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,531 29,469 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 41,794 41,850 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,975 8,975 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,131 15,131 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,701 2,701 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,692 24,692 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,374 72,374 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,167 4,167 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,819 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,234 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,085 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur