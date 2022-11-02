Iranian currency rates for November 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to November 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,465 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 2 Iranian rial on November 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,127 48,363 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,020 41,978 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,810 3,801 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,059 4,039 1 Danish krone DKK 5,572 5,576 1 Indian rupee INR 509 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,480 135,535 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,054 19,059 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,356 28,264 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,125 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,803 30,788 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,536 24,380 1 South African rand ZAR 2,302 2,323 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,256 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 680 680 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,852 26,854 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,681 29,684 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,370 41,458 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,749 31,697 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,417 8,432 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,771 5,754 100 Thai baths THB 111,127 110,379 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,868 8,894 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,623 29,416 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,465 41,506 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,079 8,992 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,215 15,137 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,683 2,687 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,578 16,547 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,732 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,169 72,161 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,163 4,164 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,771 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,445 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,396 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.

