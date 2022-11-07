Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 7 November 2022
Iranian currency rates for November 7

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to November 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,844 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 7

Iranian rial on November 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,787

47,786

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,084

47,169

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,845

3,838

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,099

4,098

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,621

5,621

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,177

135,194

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,926

18,927

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,688

28,656

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,148

109,148

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,160

31,166

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,898

24,909

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,346

2,344

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,267

2,263

1 Russian ruble

RUB

679

678

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,129

27,119

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,925

29,930

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,740

41,580

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,001

32,001

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,374

8,373

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,840

5,843

100 Thai baths

THB

112,612

112,601

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,846

8,845

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,915

29,884

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

41,844

41,868

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,035

9,034

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,318

15,318

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,672

2,671

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,731

16,703

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,987

71,995

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,152

4,152

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,974

11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,161 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,236 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,370 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,398 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 358,000-361,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 352,000-355,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
