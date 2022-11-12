Iranian currency rates for November 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 35 currencies increased and 3 have decreased in price, compared to November 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,407 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 12 Iranian rial on November 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,554 47,854 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,459 42,700 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,049 3,876 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,236 4,064 1 Danish krone DKK 5,836 5,668 1 Indian rupee INR 522 517 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,815 135,799 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,963 18,948 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,222 28,740 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,102 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,647 31,222 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,647 24,775 1 South African rand ZAR 2,432 2,370 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,266 2,259 1 Russian ruble RUB 694 684 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,912 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,123 27,077 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,569 29,986 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,634 41,307 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,566 32,287 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,633 8,428 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,909 5,801 100 Thai baths THB 116,735 114,211 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,077 8,928 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,877 30,767 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,407 42,156 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,127 9,002 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,501 15,415 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,712 2,683 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,702 16,537 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,408 72,442 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,206 4,180 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,989 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,300 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 285,789 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,528 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 350,000-353,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 358,000-361,000 rials.

