Iranian currency rates for November 12

Finance Materials 12 November 2022 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 12

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 35 currencies increased and 3 have decreased in price, compared to November 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,407 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 12

Iranian rial on November 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,554

47,854

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,459

42,700

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,049

3,876

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,236

4,064

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,836

5,668

1 Indian rupee

INR

522

517

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,815

135,799

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,963

18,948

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,222

28,740

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,102

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,647

31,222

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,647

24,775

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,432

2,370

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,266

2,259

1 Russian ruble

RUB

694

684

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,912

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,123

27,077

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,569

29,986

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,634

41,307

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,566

32,287

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,633

8,428

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,909

5,801

100 Thai baths

THB

116,735

114,211

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,077

8,928

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,877

30,767

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,407

42,156

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,127

9,002

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,501

15,415

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,712

2,683

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,702

16,537

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,408

72,442

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,206

4,180

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,989 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,300 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 285,789 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,528 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 350,000-353,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 358,000-361,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

