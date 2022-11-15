Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for November 15

Finance Materials 15 November 2022 10:58 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 15

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to November 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,387 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 15

Iranian rial on November 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,233

49,711

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,544

44,625

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,004

4,065

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,190

4,229

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,833

5,843

1 Indian rupee

INR

519

522

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,446

136,362

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,956

18,960

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,903

30,254

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,348

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,584

31,692

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,593

25,684

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,421

2,433

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,262

1 Russian ruble

RUB

687

700

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,113

28,116

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,584

30,597

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,514

40,571

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,390

32,593

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,484

8,441

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,938

5,903

100 Thai baths

THB

117,403

116,642

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,139

9,077

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,653

31,961

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,387

43,472

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,103

9,128

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,501

15,454

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,699

2,711

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,699

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,402

73,411

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,175

4,161

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,372 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,802 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,492 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,302 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 366,000-369,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more