Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Azerbaijan reveals volume of private sector's funds to fixed capital

Finance Materials 21 November 2022 18:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals volume of private sector's funds to fixed capital

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The investments by the private sector, excluding Azerbaijan International Operating Company, to the fixed capital from January through October have increased by 11.3 percent compared to the relevant period of the previous year and amounted to 3.082 million manat ($1.81 million), Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"In January-October this year, the funds allocated to the fixed capital grew by 8.2 percent and reached 11,774.5 million manat ($6.93 million), compared to the relevant period of the previous year. The volume of investments in the non-oil-gas and construction sectors has also risen," said in the publication.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more