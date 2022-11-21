Azerbaijan reveals volume of private sector's funds to fixed capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The investments by the private sector, excluding Azerbaijan International Operating Company, to the fixed capital from January through October have increased by 11.3 percent compared to the relevant period of the previous year and amounted to 3.082 million manat ($1.81 million), Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"In January-October this year, the funds allocated to the fixed capital grew by 8.2 percent and reached 11,774.5 million manat ($6.93 million), compared to the relevant period of the previous year. The volume of investments in the non-oil-gas and construction sectors has also risen," said in the publication.