Iranian currency rates for November 22

Finance Materials 22 November 2022 11:08 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to November 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,985 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 22

Iranian rial on November 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,482

49,934

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,804

43,989

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,916

3,949

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,078

4,122

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,780

5,830

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,081

136,008

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,739

18,825

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,580

29,924

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,384

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,063

109,077

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,145

31,379

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,579

25,838

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,421

2,434

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,255

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

688

701

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,666

28,048

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,372

30,522

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,090

40,766

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,144

1,142

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,110

32,174

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,558

8,600

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,862

5,902

100 Thai baths

THB

115,761

117,047

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,174

9,227

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,862

31,338

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,985

43,313

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,060

9,097

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,472

15,448

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,671

2,679

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,676

24,704

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,156

73,325

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,098

4,119

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,340 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,524 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 285,900 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,346 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 350,000-353,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials.

