Iranian currency rates for December 4

Finance Materials 4 December 2022 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,227 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 4

Iranian rial on December 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,649

50,623

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,846

44,834

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,069

4,061

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,302

4,296

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,954

5,942

1 Indian rupee

INR

517

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,449

136,946

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,760

18,733

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,278

31,142

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,392

5,396

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,157

31,232

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,931

26,872

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,397

2,407

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

672

672

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,543

28,567

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,060

31,075

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,108

41,009

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,144

1,141

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,244

32,230

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,644

8,643

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,978

5,980

100 Thai baths

THB

120,993

120,916

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,576

9,566

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,311

32,234

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,227

44,191

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,939

8,930

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,493

15,552

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,719

2,734

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,696

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,325

75,295

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,171

4,164

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,998

11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,429 rials, and the price of $1 is 292,896 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 294,659 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,820 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 358,000-361,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 377,000-380,000 rials.

