Iranian currency rates for December 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,227 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 4 Iranian rial on December 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,649 50,623 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,846 44,834 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,069 4,061 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,302 4,296 1 Danish krone DKK 5,954 5,942 1 Indian rupee INR 517 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,449 136,946 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,760 18,733 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,278 31,142 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,392 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,157 31,232 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,931 26,872 1 South African rand ZAR 2,397 2,407 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 672 672 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,543 28,567 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,060 31,075 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,108 41,009 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,144 1,141 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,244 32,230 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,644 8,643 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,978 5,980 100 Thai baths THB 120,993 120,916 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,576 9,566 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,311 32,234 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,227 44,191 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,939 8,930 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,493 15,552 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,719 2,734 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,696 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,325 75,295 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,171 4,164 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,429 rials, and the price of $1 is 292,896 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 294,659 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,820 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 358,000-361,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 377,000-380,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur