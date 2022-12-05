Projects on technical assistance of IMF in Azerbaijan discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov has met with Director of Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC) Norbert Funke, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the following issues were discussed: the implementation process of projects on technical assistance, realized by the Center in Azerbaijan, including the technical assistance on financial risk management, macro-fiscal forecast and modeling, and budget legislation improvement.

Also, the current cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and plans for its further development were discussed.