Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Foundation to hold auctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The movable property of NBC Bank JSC, AGBank JSC, AtaBank JSC, Zaminbank JSC, and the real estate of Texnikabank JSC, which are being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Auction Center in Baku on December 28, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Foundation.

The following items are being auctioned off:

- safe of NBC Bank (initial price is 1,800 manat or $1,060);

- IT equipment of AGBank (initial price is 2,505 manat or $1,470);

- IT equipment of Atabank (initial price is 1,690 manat or $990);

- IT equipment of Zaminbank (initial price is 2,625 manat or $1,540);

- a plot of land in the village of Ashagy-Khuch in the Quba district with a total area of 2.39 ha of Texnibank (initial price is 15,000 manat or $8,820).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid by the auction participant to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those who wish to participate should contact the following number: (+99455) 206-66-67.